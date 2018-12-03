(Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley bolstered a thinning roster of new drugs, agreeing to purchase Tesaro Inc. on the same day she sold the company’s Indian foods unit.

Glaxo agreed to buy Tesaro for 4 billion pounds ($5.1 billion), acquiring the cancer drug Zejula, just hours after announcing a deal to sell the maker of the malted-milk drink Horlicks to Unilever for $3.8 billion. Glaxo will pay $75 a share for Tesaro, or about 62 percent more than the stock’s Friday close in the U.S.

Walmsley has been working to revitalize a diminished pipeline of new drugs at Glaxo, culling programs to focus on those that look most likely to succeed and bringing in industry veteran Hal Barron to oversee R&D. The company currently has the thinnest pipeline of new products among Europe’s six biggest drugmakers, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Cinney Zhang.

Zejula is generating sales of about $240 million this year and will probably reach $1 billion in 2023, according to analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The medicine, approved for ovarian cancer, could work on multiple types of cancer, including tumors of the lung, breast and prostate, according to Glaxo. It functions in a similar way to AstraZeneca Plc’s Lynparza.

Tesaro had been looking into a potential sale as early as last month, according to people familiar with the talks. The company has been under pressure as Zejula delivered disappointing data in lung cancer, one of the most lucrative areas in oncology, at a medical conference in Washington. The shares have lost 44 percent so far this year.

Glaxo fell as much as 4.6 percent in London, the most since June. Tesaro gained as much as 60 percent in pre-market trading.

