(Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc expects profit to rise this year as the U.K. drugmaker prepares to spin off its consumer-health business, its biggest shake-up in more than two decades.

Earnings are expected to rise 12% to 14% in 2022, on an adjusted basis including anticipated income from a settlement with Gilead Sciences Inc. and excluding some costs, Glaxo said Wednesday. Glaxo forecasts sales growth of 5% to 7% for the remaining pharma and vaccines company.

Glaxo, which is getting ready to split in two, is seeking to boost the performance of the drugs and vaccines business amid pressure from Elliott Investment Management. The activist investor has raised questions about whether the company has the right management team in place.

The drugmaker said is on track to separately list the consumer arm, which owns brands including Panadol painkillers and Sensodyne toothpaste, in mid-2022. The consumer-health unit is dominating the discussion after Unilever Plc made three bids for the business in recent months.

The company expects revenue for Shingrix, the vaccine against shingles, to rebound after the pandemic disrupted immunizations last year and sees strong double-digit growth and record annual sales based on demand in existing markets and expansion, it said.

Glaxo sees similar revenue in 2022 from Covid-19 products, though profitability will be lower because of an increased contribution of the Xevudy antibody treatment.

