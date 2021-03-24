(Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc fired former U.S. vaccine czar Moncef Slaoui as chairman of a company controlled by the U.K. drugmaker after an internal investigation found he sexually harassed an employee several years ago.

An investigation of Slaoui’s conduct substantiated allegations of harassment and inappropriate behavior and is continuing, according to GlaxoSmithKline, which is majority shareholder of the company, Galvani Bioelectronics.

Slaoui, the former chief adviser to the U.S. Covid vaccine program known as Operation Warp Speed, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

“Slaoui’s behaviors represent an abuse of his leadership position and violate our company policies, our values and our commitment to trust,” Glaxo Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley wrote in a letter to employees.

“I am shocked and angry about all of this, but I’m resolute,” she continued. “I want to be clear that sexual harassment is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated. Abuse of leadership position, in any form, will not be tolerated.”

The termination of Slaoui follows the receipt of a letter containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct toward an employee of Glaxo, which occurred several years ago when Slaoui was working at the British pharmaceutical giant, according to a statement Wednesday.

