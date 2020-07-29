Jul 29, 2020
Glaxo Forecast for 2020 Hinges on Vaccination Rate Recovery
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc, the British pharmaceutical giant, said its 2020 outlook depends on routine vaccination rates resuming after lockdowns caused by Covid-19. The shares slipped in London trading.
- Glaxo maintained its 2020 forecast for earnings per share, excluding some costs, according to a statement Wednesday. The company earlier this year said it expected earnings to decline as much as 4%.
Key Insights:
- Any delay in the vaccination rate recovery could have a significant impact in 2020, the company said.
- Glaxo and vaccine partner Sanofi agreed to supply the U.K. with 60 million doses of their Covid-19 shot, the companies said Wednesday. Sanofi said it plans to gain regulatory approval for the jab in the first half of 2021.
- Glaxo’s oncology ambitions are in the spotlight after it won U.S. approval for ovarian cancer drug Zejula in April. It’s one of three key cancer drug approvals expected this year. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration recommended earlier this month that a second drug -- a novel blood cancer treatment -- should be cleared.
- Sales of shingles vaccine, Shingrix, a key driver for Glaxo, declined to 323 million pounds, exceeding analysts’ estimates.
Market Performance
- The shares fell 9.8% this year through Tuesday, while the Bloomberg Europe 500 Pharmaceuticals Index dropped about 2% over the same period. The shares fell as much as 1.8% on Wednesday.
Get More
- Read more details.
- View the statement.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.