(Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc joined other drugmakers in saying it will continue to provide the most essential medicines to Russia and direct all profits from operations in the country to Ukraine relief causes.

The maker of vaccines and treatments for cancer, HIV, asthma and other diseases also plans to stop promoting products in Russia and won’t start any new clinical trials in the country, according to an update on its website Thursday.

Glaxo is among pharma companies including Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. and Roche Holding AG that are seeking to strike a balance between international opprobrium over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the needs of sick patients. The U.K. company said it’s in discussions over the supply of childhood vaccines to Poland to protect the growing refugee population there and has donated antibiotics, asthma medicines, pain relievers and other products.

Pfizer Inc. made a similar announcement earlier this week, saying it will continue to supply medicines to Russia out of fear that vulnerable patients such as children and elderly people could be harmed by any halt.

Russia has faced increasing economic pressure, including sanctions from the U.S., European Union and other countries, over the war in Ukraine, with many multinational corporations also deciding to suspend their operations in the country. The medical industry has largely been exempt from sanctions.

The U.S. Treasury has authorized transactions related to exports of medicines, medical devices and other tools and services that help with the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19. This includes research or clinical studies relating to the disease.

