Feb 18, 2022
Glaxo Pauses RSV Trial in Pregnant Women After Safety Review
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc paused a late-stage trial evaluating an experimental vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus in pregnant women following a recommendation from an independent committee and a safety assessment.
The decision doesn’t affect the separate trial for RSV in older adults, the U.K. drugmaker said in a statement Friday. That trial remains on track with data expected in the first half of 2022.
The decision is a “major setback” for the company given a limited number of advanced blockbuster opportunities in the pipeline, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts wrote. The company said it would provide a further update on the RSV maternal vaccine candidate in due course.
Glaxo shares fell as much as 1.5% in early London trading.
“Monitoring safety signals is an integral part of the clinical development process for potential new vaccines,” GSK said.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.