(Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc paused a late-stage trial evaluating an experimental vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus in pregnant women following a recommendation from an independent committee and a safety assessment.

The decision doesn’t affect the separate trial for RSV in older adults, the U.K. drugmaker said in a statement Friday. That trial remains on track with data expected in the first half of 2022.

The decision is a “major setback” for the company given a limited number of advanced blockbuster opportunities in the pipeline, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts wrote. The company said it would provide a further update on the RSV maternal vaccine candidate in due course.

Glaxo shares fell as much as 1.5% in early London trading.

“Monitoring safety signals is an integral part of the clinical development process for potential new vaccines,” GSK said.

