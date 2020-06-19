(Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine partnership with Clover Biopharmaceuticals started tests in humans, following a number of other programs in the sprint to come up with a weapon to try to halt the pandemic.

Initial results from the study are expected in August, and a bigger efficacy trial is expected to start later in 2020, Glaxo said in a statement Friday.

The University of Oxford, working with AstraZeneca Plc, as well as Moderna Inc. and CanSino Biologics Inc. are among the institutions and companies with programs already in clinical trials as governments look for a way to slow the pandemic. An experimental Covid-19 vaccine from Imperial College London was starting tests in humans this week, relying on cutting-edge technology that scientists hope will allow hundreds of millions of doses to be produced quickly.

The Glaxo collaboration with Clover, a Chinese biotech, relies on the U.K. company’s adjuvant system, a booster designed to enhance the body’s immune response. Glaxo has said it can reduce the amount of vaccine required per dose, allowing more people to be immunized, and create longer-lasting immunity.

