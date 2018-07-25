(Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc is acquiring a $300 million stake in genetic-testing company 23andMe Inc. and revamping its approach to research as the U.K. drugmaker races to catch up with rivals in developing multibillion-dollar blockbusters.

With a four-year collaboration deal, Glaxo and Silicon Valley’s 23andMe said Wednesday they will tap genetic data to find new drug targets and better select patients for clinical studies. Hal Barron, a former executive at the biotech firm Genentech, is heading a new strategy that will focus on the immune system, genetics and investment in advanced technologies.

A doctor with Silicon Valley ties, Barron is moving to reshape Glaxo’s hunt for new medicines in areas such as cancer. Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley has vowed to strengthen the British drugmaker’s pharma business by narrowing its focus on the best prospects, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast.

Glaxo is addressing “a major issue for the pharma industry, which is the fact that there’s this incredibly low probability for success” among potential drugs, Walmsley said in a press conference. The 23andMe deal can be “transformational” in making the process more efficient, she said.

Glaxo also announced a restructuring program that will cost about 1.7 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) over the period to 2021. It’s expected to deliver annual savings of 400 million pounds during that time, which will be reinvested in R&D and for commercial support of new products.

New Executives

Glaxo last year ranked No. 11 among 13 big pharma companies in a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis measuring research-and-development returns, and investors have expressed concern about the company’s ability to boost productivity while also funding its dividend.

To rev up the hunt for new drugs, Walmsley lured Barron, who spent 17 years at Genentech and parent Roche Holding AG, leading the development of a string of blockbuster treatments like Avastin for cancer. She also brought in Luke Miels from Glaxo’s closest rival, AstraZeneca Plc, as the new pharma head. After tumbling 15 percent in 2017, the shares have climbed 18 percent so far this year. The stock rose as much as 2.6 percent in London.

Glaxo will seek collaboration opportunities around new technologies, while also focusing on machine learning and analytics, Barron said.

The company is bringing in Sabine Luik from Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim to lead regulatory affairs, in addition to key other R&D hires like Kevin Sin, who was previously known for overseeing oncology deals at Genentech, according to Barron.

Culture Shift

“We will be instituting not only new science and new technologies, but also trying to modify the culture to make it much more amenable to the kind of innovation I’ll be outlining,” Barron said. He is expected to accelerate development of early-stage treatments in oncology.

The 23andMe partnership reunites Barron with Richard Scheller, another Genentech veteran. It will initially focus on an experimental treatment targeting a protein shown in genetic studies to increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s, according to Barron, who previously led research at Calico, a California company funded by Google parent Alphabet Inc. Harnessing 23andMe’s data on Parkinson’s patients could allow the company to carry out a clinical trial much faster than if it sought to find patients on its own, he said.

The agreement with 23andMe “could substantially change the cost it takes to develop drugs, or put differently, we could develop twice as many drugs for the same amount of money,” Barron, Glaxo’s new research president, said in an interview. “We see it as critical to our future strategy.”

The two companies also could work together on programs 23andMe has initiated in areas including immunology, cancer, heart disease, skin disorders and liver disease, according to Scheller, who joined the company in 2015 as chief science officer. 23andMe has grown from a seller of novelty DNA kits into one of the world’s largest genetic databases and three years ago announced its ambitions to translate that information into new drugs.

A key dilemma for the industry is that only 10 percent of the targets that start in early-stage testing make it all the way to patients, according to Barron. Average costs to bring a new medicine to market surged to almost $2 billion in 2017, while big pharma companies have seen returns on R&D spending plunge, Deloitte LLP estimates.

“The idea of pursuing genetically validated targets provides us with an opportunity to have a significantly higher probability of success,” Barron said. “It also helps with pace. We’ll be able to do programs faster. So it will help with two or three of the biggest challenges facing our industry.”

Glaxo on Wednesday raised its projection for 2018 profit growth on expectations for brisk sales of its new Shingrix shingles vaccine. Sales of the shot were 167 million pounds for the quarter and are expected to reach 600 million to 650 million pounds for the year.

Adjusted earnings per share will increase 7 percent to 10 percent this year if no generic competitor to its Advair asthma drug hits the U.S. market, it said in a statement. The company had earlier said that earnings would accelerate as much as 7 percent this year in the absence of Advair competition.

The forecast increase also signals confidence for 2019, Ellie Austin, a Barclays analyst, said in a note to clients.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Paton in London at jpaton4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, John Lauerman

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.