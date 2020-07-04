(Bloomberg) -- Glaxo Smith Kline and Sanofi are close to reaching a 500 million pound ($624 million) deal for 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, the Sunday Times reported, as countries race to stock up on possible Covid-19 treatments in development.

Money would be paid in stages as the vaccine progresses, with final payment made on delivery. The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days, the Times said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.