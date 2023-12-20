(Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc and an Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. unit agreed to delist patents on some older inhalers and injectors from a US Food and Drug Administration registry, potentially accelerating the approval of generic versions.

The delistings from the FDA’s Orange Book of drug patents came in response to the Federal Trade Commission, which sent warning letters to 10 pharmaceutical entities last month. The agency argued that the targeted patents don’t cover actual inventions or aren’t valid and gave the companies 30 days to delist or recertify them.

In response, GSK agreed to withdraw patents related to three of its asthma inhalers — Advair, Flovent and Ventolin, which bring in a combined $2.2 billion in annual revenue in the US and Europe.

GSK said in a statement it removed four of the five listings challenged by the FTC after a review. The company said it will continue to review its Orange Book patent listings and make further changes as appropriate, and that its patents remain enforceable even if no longer listed.

“We do not list patents to prevent legitimate and lawful competition of any kind,” GSK said in a statement. “None of the five GSK patents challenged by the FTC has delayed or affected in any way the development or entry of generic versions of the products that they cover.”

Impax Laboratories LLC, a unit of Amneal, withdrew its patent listings related to AdrenaClick, a $50 million a year epinephrine product. Representatives of Amneal didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Removal of patent listing from the Orange Book allows generic-drug makers to launch cheaper copies of brand-name drugs without having to wait for a 30-month stay that accompanies infringement suits.

“This is a big FTC win on patent abuse,” said Douglas Farrar, an agency spokesperson. “The delays in generics coming to the market that can be caused by these illegal listings raise prices on millions of Americans who rely on these medicines.”

Farrar said the agency was discussing its next steps as it evaluates what to do about companies that opted against delisting in response to the FTC’s warning letters. AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Viatris Inc.’s Mylan Specialty LP maintained their patents despite receiving a warning letters.

The FTC could file a lawsuit challenging allegedly improper Orange Book listings or weigh in on pending private antitrust suits challenging the patent listings. Teva faces an antitrust class action for allegedly blocking generic versions of its QVAR and QVAR Redihaler inhalers.

Last week, progressive lawmakers including Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren slammed AstraZeneca, GSK, AbbVie and other drugmakers for making “sham” claims to drug patents that drive up prices by preventing competition.

President Joe Biden has been cracking down on escalating drug costs in the US, last year signing the Inflation Reduction Act that allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices on behalf of 65 million seniors. Last week, the White House said that as part of that legislation, drug companies that raised the prices of 48 prescription medications could be forced to pay rebates to Medicare in early 2024.

“We applaud the FTC for answering the President’s call to lower health care costs by taking on pharmaceutical companies’ improper patent listings, helping to lower the cost of asthma inhalers,” National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard said in a statement.

--With assistance from Gerry Smith.

(Updates to add White House comment in 12th paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.