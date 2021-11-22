(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc said it’s shutting down some zinc production in Italy, adding to cuts already made elsewhere in Europe, as high energy prices continue to hit the continent’s industrial base.

The Portovesme zinc sulphide line, which can produce 100,000 tons a year, will be put on care and maintenance by the end of next month, Glencore said Monday in an emailed statement.

Heavy industries across Europe, from steel to fertilizer, have come under pressure from the surge in gas and power prices. Zinc production has already been hit hard, with Trafigura Group’s Nyrstar unit and Glencore cutting output in October.

Glencore said it will continue to review the decision against the backdrop of Europe’s energy market.

