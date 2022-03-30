(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc, the world’s biggest commodity trader, said it won’t seek new deals in Russia but will continue its long-standing business ties in the country.

The company at the start of March announced it was reviewing its shareholdings in two large Russian firms -- En+ Group International PJSC and Rosneft PJSC -- as well as its wider trading operations in the country.

“Glencore will not enter into any new trading business in respect of Russian origin commodities unless directed by the relevant government authorities,” it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. It will continue to honor legal obligations under pre-existing contracts, subject to meeting any sanctions and where it’s “feasible and safe” to do so, it said.

As a growing list of the world’s biggest companies -- from blue-chip banks to consumer giants -- announce plans to leave Russia, commodity-trading houses have quietly continued their business of buying and selling the country’s raw materials. The traders have historically been willing to operate in the most difficult jurisdictions and only a handful, including Gunvor Group and now Glencore, have announced they will stop new business in Russia.

While pressure to exit Russia has forced energy giants including BP Plc and Shell Plc to withdraw from their operations in Russia, both companies are yet to detail how they’ll divest their stakes.

Glencore currently owns a 10.55% stake in En+ Group, the controlling shareholder of aluminum giant United Co. Rusal International PJSC. It also holds a small stake of less than 1% in oil major Rosneft. The fair value of the investments at the end of 2021 was $789 million and $485 million respectively, Glencore said last month.

Glencore also said in the statement that there’s “no realistic way” to exit its stakes. Its shares rose 2.2% on Wednesday, and have rallied about 70% in the past year on the back of higher raw-material prices.

The Swiss trader and miner had secured lucrative relationships in Russia, buying aluminum and oil from one of the world’s most important natural resource producers. It secured the oil offtake after the Russian government was scrambling in 2016 to complete the planned sale of a 19.5% stake in Rosneft to help narrow the budget deficit.

Aluminum is one of the few commodities traded by Glencore that’s not underpinned by large-scale production from its own industrial assets. Glencore and Rusal have been long-time partners in the business, and its supply from Russia helped strengthen its position as the world’s largest metals trader.

Rusal announced a $16 billion deal to sell aluminum to Glencore in 2020, which would allow it to sell about one-third of its production to the trader. The deal would run until 2024, with an option to extend it through 2025, Rusal said at the time. It also buys some oil from Rosneft, though it doesn’t publicly disclose the volumes it trades.

(Updates with share performance in seventh paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.