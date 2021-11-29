(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc has hired Morgan Stanley commodity research analyst Susan Bates, according to people familiar with the situation.

Bates, who has been at the bank since 2015, will join the world’s biggest commodity trader in the new year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the appointment has not been made public.

Bates will work as a commodity strategist at Glencore and report to senior management. She will be responsible for collating and analyzing the massive amount of data the company generates, as well as examining longer-term thematic trends.

While the commodity trader has department heads for the commodities it mines, produces and trades, it hasn’t previously had a dedicated, overarching strategist.

Bates earlier worked at Xstrata Plc, which was bought by Glencore in 2012.

