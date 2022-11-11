(Bloomberg) -- Private creditors including Glencore Plc reached an agreement with Chad’s government on restructuring the Central African nation’s debt, Finance Minister Tahir Hamid Nguilin said.

“After nearly two years of discussions with its main external creditors, Chad is pleased to have reached an agreement on the treatment of its external debt,” Nguilin said in a statement posted on the Finance Ministry’s Facebook page.

The agreement marks the first success under the Common Framework, a mechanism designed by the Group of 20 wealthy nations in November 2020 to accelerate the restructuring of poor countries’ loans. The accord will unlock a disbursement from the International Monetary Fund under an agreed $570.8 million bailout -- the fund had said it couldn’t provide any more support to Chad until an deal was reached on its debt.

“The agreement will allow the continuation of the program with the IMF, the conclusion of the next review of the Extended Credit Facility and the disbursement of a new tranche of financing,” Nguilin said in the statement. “The parameters of the debt treatment are in line with the commitments made by Chad under its ECF program with the IMF as well as with the principles of the Common Framework, and make it possible to restore the sustainability of the public debt.”

Chad’s total external debt stock stood at 1.22 trillion CFA francs ($1.9 billion) at the end of December 2021, according to the Finance Ministry. That includes 505 billion francs of commercial debt, 453.1 billion of bilateral loans and 264.4 billion francs of multilateral credits. In a report published in December, the IMF forecast Chad would face a $658 million financing gap from 2021 to 2024.

Glencore welcomed the debt accord.

“Over the course of the last few years, we have committed to supporting Chad, which has included multiple restructurings between ourselves and our financial partners,” the company said in a statement. “We are pleased that all stakeholders have agreed on how Chad’s external debt should be treated.”

Chad, along with Ethiopia and Zambia, are the only countries among 73 eligible nations to have requested debt treatment under the Common Framework.

Disagreements among Chad’s creditors, disputes with Glencore and the death of Chad’s longterm leader Idriss Deby in a desert battle with insurgents all served to delay talks since the landlocked oil producer first requested assistance in early 2021.

