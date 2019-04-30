(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc cut its full-year copper-output goal by about 3 percent, citing safety and smelter outages at the Mopani operation in Zambia and a range of mine-plan updates at other operations.

The company also cut its targets for nickel and ferrochrome by 7 percent and 3 percent respectively. The commodity trader also said it expected to produce less oil than forecast this year after approval delays in Cameroon.

Glencore’s Katanga Mining Ltd. unit, which produces copper and cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo, will miss full-year output targets for both metals and is reviewing its business. The company won’t give new guidance until it completes the review in the third quarter.

Glencore has been hit by problems in the Congo, the world’s biggest source of cobalt. Katanga halted sales of cobalt in November after detecting radiation and said that a plant to remove the contamination would be ready this year. It said earlier this month it had started some sales again.

There was no mention of any changes to the company’s marketing-profits guidance, which it often updates in production reports. At full-year results earlier this year, it said it expects earnings before interest and taxes from marketing to be toward the middle of its $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion long-term range.

