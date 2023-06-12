(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc is in talks with Teck Resources Ltd. after making an offer to buy the Canadian miner’s coal business for cash, in the latest twist in the $23 billion takeover saga.

Glencore has so far been thwarted in its attempts to buy all of Teck, with the Canadian miner refusing to engage. Glencore had proposed merging the two companies’ metal businesses and creating a new coal-mining unit in a $23 billion deal. Glencore said Monday it hasn’t given up on its plans to buy all of Teck.

Teck and its controlling shareholder have repeatedly rejected Glencore, which launched a successful lobbying campaign against Teck’s plan to split its business. Teck in turn has sought to come up with a new plan to separate its coal business and said last week that it had received several proposals for deals involving its coal operations.

While Glencore says it still wants to buy all of Teck, the coal offer would help Teck address one of its greatest challenges. Teck’s shareholders have told the company they want a clean break from coal, but it needs money from the business to fund its long list of copper growth projects.

Teck said that while it’s engaging with Glencore, there’s no guarantee a deal will be done. The Canadian miner also said it’s talking to other parties. Glencore’s previous offer valued Teck’s coal business at $8.2 billion. It did not give a valuation for its current offer.

Glencore said Monday that should a deal be done, it would spin off its own thermal coal operations combined with Teck’s steelmaking coal mines in about 12 to 24 months after the business’s net debt has been cut by half to about $5 billion.

Glencore, which has said it was willing to increase its offer for all of Teck and go directly to shareholders if the board didn’t engage, has still not improved its offer.

A full takeover of the business would also require the support of controlling shareholder Norman Keevil, who holds an effective veto through Teck’s “supervoting” A Class shares and has said he is not interested in a deal with Glencore.

Glencore has come under increasing pressure for its continued ownership of coal mines from its investors, with almost 30% of shareholders backing a resolution urging the company to explain how its thermal coal business aligns with efforts to limit the increase in global temperatures to 1.5C.

While many rivals have long retreated from thermal coal under pressure from investors, Glencore has continued reaping massive profits from mining the dirtiest fossil fuel. The company has repeatedly said it has no plans to do so outside of a transaction unless the majority of its shareholders demand it.

(Updates with detail throughout)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.