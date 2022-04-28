(Bloomberg) --

Glencore Plc said it’s expecting another year of bumper profits from its trading business as the company cashes in on soaring metals and energy prices and market volatility.

Fresh from record earnings last year, Glencore’s forecast highlights how the commodity trading industry is enjoying one of its most profitable periods ever. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has added even more turmoil to prices that were already at or record highs.

Based on the first-quarter performance, trading profits this year would be “comfortably” above the top end of its guidance range of $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion, Glencore said Thursday. That would make it the third straight year the company has exceeded the range, as first the pandemic and now Russian sanctions whipsaw markets.

“Our marketing activities were supported during the quarter by tight physical market conditions and periods of extreme volatility,” Glencore said.

Still, like its mining peers, Glencore has had problems operationally. The company cut its zinc production goal for the year by 100,000 tons and also said it would produce 40,000 tons less copper tons than forecast.

Last week Anglo American Plc and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. both tumbled after forecasting steep cost rises, while other miners such as BHP Group disappointed as Covid-19 absenteeism and operational missteps curb output across the sector.

