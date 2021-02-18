(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc and Rio Tinto Plc, which rank among the world’s largest corporate carbon emitters, committed to annually disclose their greenhouse-gas emissions, create a plan to reduce them and give shareholders a say on those efforts.

The companies signed up to a campaign started by billionaire hedge fund manager Chris Hohn, who has been pressing companies to improve their emissions disclosures and climate strategies.

Glencore said Tuesday that shareholders will have a chance to vote on the company’s climate-related initiatives at the annual general meeting in April. Rio Tinto said the company plans to put its Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures reporting to a vote at the annual meeting in 2022.

Unilever Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are among the companies that have committed to Hohn’s “Say on Climate” pledge that his charity, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, started in November. The charity said it plans to file shareholder resolutions in 2022 for “hundreds of major companies globally” to press them to take action on climate change.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.