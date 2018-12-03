(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc announced a shakeup of its top management, including the retirement of Aristotelis Mistakidis, the company’s head of copper marketing and one of its biggest individual shareholders.

The company, which will hold an investor call later, also revised its forecast for 2018 core profit in the trading division to $2.7 billion, plus or minus $100 million.

Key Insights:

Mistakidis’s retirement marks the end of an era at Glencore. A titan in the world of commodities trading, he’s come under intense pressure following a string of investigations, problems and legal headaches.

It’s been a tough year for Glencore, with challenges spanning from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Russia and a U.S. Department of Justice probe. The company had previously said it expected full-year earnings from trading to be at the top end of its $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion range.

Glencore expects to keep copper production costs in check next year, but nickel is a different story, with production expenses set to more than double. The company is among large miners that have reported pressure from rising costs that are biting across the sector.

Market Reaction

Glencore shares pared some gains after the announcement to trade 3.5 percent higher. The stock has dropped 23 percent this year.

Get More:

See the presentation slides here

Read a profile of Mistakidis here

Details on the management changes here

To contact the reporters on this story: Jack Farchy in London at jfarchy@bloomberg.net;Mark Burton in London at mburton51@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Thomasson at lthomasson@bloomberg.net, Liezel Hill

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.