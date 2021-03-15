(Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc is shaking up its top management, with three of its most senior traders set to depart in the coming months, according to an internal memo.

Tor Peterson, the head of coal trading, Kenny Ives, head of nickel trading, and Nico Paraskevas, head of copper trading, will all leave the world’s largest commodity trader “in the coming months,” according to the memo from Chief Executive Office Ivan Glasenberg.

Peterson’s departure had been long expected, while Ives and Paraskevas were seen as potential candidates to succeed Glasenberg as CEO. In December, Glencore announced that its next chief executive would be Gary Nagle.

Following the departures, the zinc and copper trading units will be merged and run by Jyothish George and Nick Popovic. Ruan van Schalkwyk will replace Peterson as head of coal trading. And Jason Kluk will take over a combined ferroalloys and nickel marketing unit.

A Glencore spokesman declined to comment.

Earl Melamed will replace Nagle running Glencore’s coal assets.

