(Bloomberg) -- Glenn Greenwald, one of the original founders of the The Intercept, said Thursday that he had resigned from the publication.

“The final, precipitating cause is that The Intercept’s editors, in violation of my contractual right of editorial freedom, censored an article I wrote this week, refusing to publish it unless I remove all sections critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden,” Greenwald, best known for his reporting on American and British global surveillance programs that were based upon documents provided by Edward Snowden, said in a post published on Substack.

The Intercept said in a statement that Greenwald’s decision resulted from “a fundamental disagreement over the role of editors in the production of journalism and the nature of censorship.”

“A brief glance at the stories The Intercept has published on Biden will suffice to refute those claims,” the publication said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.