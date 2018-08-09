(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn’s push to derail Cigna Corp.’s proposed $54 billion takeover of pharmacy-benefits firm Express Scripts Holding Co. isn’t convincing one big shareholder.

Glenview Capital Management LLC publicly backed the deal today in a letter to Cigna shareholders, urging other investors to do the same, saying the company is actually paying a cheap price for Express Scripts compared with similar takeovers in the past. That rebuts Icahn’s statements that the health insurer is “dramatically overpaying” for a company facing existential threats.

"Sensationalist headlines and intentionally misleading assertions from those with conflicting interests and limited analysis should not carry more weight than balanced diligence," Glenview said in 13-page letter. "We believe that Cigna has well exceeded the ‘burden of proof’ necessary to support a transaction of this magnitude."

A representative for Icahn didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Express Scripts shares rose to 4.3 percent to the highest since July 12 at 2:35 p.m. in New York, while Cigna dropped 2 percent.

Glenview, which has been an investor in Cigna for almost 10 years, holds about a 0.9 percent stake in Cigna and a 0.8 percent stake in Express Scripts, in a combined $1.3 billion investment. Icahn, on Tuesday, disclosed a 0.56 percent stake in Cigna and said he’s betting against Express Scripts, although admitting he’s facing difficulties convincing Cigna shareholders to vote down the deal because a lot of them hold shares in both companies.

Regarding the debate on rebates, and Icahn’s view that the current push against the system will reduce Express Scripts’ profitability, Glenview notes that rebates account for only 7% of Express’s core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and the company has the ability to make money in other ways, including simple administrative fees. Express Scripts’ contract with one of its largest customers, Tricare, is an example of that, the letter notes.

The Trump administration has targeted PBMs, which are intermediaries in the drug-supply business, as it works to lower prescription-drug prices. The companies negotiate rebates from drugmakers and have been criticized for keeping part of the funds instead of passing them to consumers. Some critics say that creates incentives for pharmaceutical companies to raise prices.

"The noise in the PBM industry is not unique, nor existential," Glenview said. "Prior episodes of regulatory scrutiny have favored those businesses that do well for consumers and society. This time is not different."

Glenview did not elaborate on the potential competition from Amazon.com Inc., which has been a big part of Icahn’s opposition. Glenview noted, however, that every one of the companies mentioned as a potential competitor use a PBM to reduce their pharmaceutical cost.

--With assistance from Robert Langreth.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tatiana Darie in New York at tdarie1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net, Scott Schnipper, Timothy Annett

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.