Global Baby Drought, China’s Sound Recovery, Rate Plans: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and week:
- Economies across Europe and Asia are at biggest risk amid a global baby drought made worse by Covid
- China’s economic activity surged in the first two months of the year compared with a year ago, though the figures showed an uneven recovery with strong industrial output fueled by exports but lagging consumer spending
- Of the world’s bigger geopolitical players, Russia has the most to risk from a successful transition away from fossil fuels -- but few are as dubious that it will happen
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says inflation risk is small and manageable, though economists are seeing emerging markets moving forward interest-rate hikes on the ramp-up in yields and price growth
- Mexico is among central banks having to digest the U.S. yield spike with a policy decision later this month
- Ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week, economists expect forecasts won’t change but that policy makers will end up having to hike rates as soon as 2023
- Japan machinery orders took a breather in January after a three-month winning streak, showing more capital spending is in the pipeline once virus-related restrictions are lifted
- Thailand’s pork industry is bringing home the bacon after a deadly pig-killing disease wiped out millions of hogs across Asia.
