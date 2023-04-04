(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s banking industry is set for further expansion this year despite turmoil in the global financial system, with 65% of international firms planning to hire additional staff.

Eight in ten respondents to a survey carried out by the Federation of International Banks in Ireland (FIBI) also said they expected activity in their Irish operations to increase over the coming year.

FIBI has 31 members including the likes of Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Barclays Plc. Twenty banks responded to the survey.

Member banks employ more than 14,200 people in Ireland, an increase of 16% since 2019. Fernando Vicario, chief executive officer of Bank of America Europe DAC and FIBI chair, said the sector’s expansion was partly attributable to Ireland’s “business-friendly operating environment” as well as investment by firms as a result of Brexit.

“This growth of new and existing operations, including the relocation of key personnel and senior management to Ireland, has helped to develop and grow specialized skills within our indigenous work force, increasing the sector’s talent pool and Ireland’s competitiveness and attractiveness for further investment and growth,” he said in a statement.

Still, members identified “key challenges” including a growing regulatory burden at domestic and European level, along with geopolitical uncertainty, the risk of cyber attacks and rising business costs, Vicario added.

Ireland now hosts operations from 17 of the world’s top 20 banks, according to FIBI. Most of Wall Street is embarking on job cuts in at least some operations this year in response to slowing deal volumes and expense pressures.

