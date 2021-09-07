(Bloomberg) -- A selloff across rates markets is intensifying amid a deluge of bond supply in the U.S. and Europe.

U.S. benchmark borrowing costs climbed to the highest in more than a week ahead of the sale of $120 billion of debt starting Tuesday. German 10-year yields surged to a seven-week high before Wednesday’s sale of a new green security.

And in the U.K., benchmark yields rose to their highest this month after the government sold four- and 50-year debt in an auction.

The moves kicked off in the Asia session, with traders positioning for higher rates in New Zealand and Australia. That’s setting the stage for the European Central Bank’s meeting on Thursday, with investors bracing for a possible reduction in the pace of the central bank’s asset-purchase program.

And it’s a sign of pressure on fixed-income markets as bond sales fire up once again after the summer break.

“Bond market issuance has returned with aplomb, and this, plus the pending event risk of Thursday’s ECB meeting, is meaning that U.S. and European investment grade credit and rates markets needs to cheapen,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International Plc.

He recommends buying five-year Treasuries and selling 30-year counterparts to target a widening of the spread to 140 basis points by year-end from 116 basis points currently.

Elsewhere in Europe, Spain kicked off a busy September for issuance in the green bond market, seeking to raise 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) via a 20-year note.

Against this backdrop, Mark Nash, a money manager at Jupiter Investment Management, turned short from neutral on Treasuries and bunds this week, and is also betting against Australian debt. “As long as growth is good and the Fed don’t hike early then bond yields can rise,” he said.

At Mediolanum, fund manager Charles Diebel is selling Japanese debt as the country’s leadership race heats up but says Treasuries and bunds may not have much further to fall.

“Growth will remain impaired, central banks are tapering which moderates inflation risk, and the size of the debt stock precludes a move to much higher yields,” he said.

