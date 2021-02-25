(Bloomberg) -- The global bond rout that sent the benchmark U.S. yields to a one-year high rolled on in Asia Friday, testing the resolve of central banks trying to curb rising market interest rates.

Australia’s 10-year yield jumped as much as 20 basis points to 1.93%, following a similar surge in Treasuries. The three-year yield reached 0.15%, the highest level since October and well above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 0.1% target. The RBA on Thursday bought A$5 billion ($3.9 billion) of bonds, matching the record last March when it began quantitative easing, as it sought to defend the target.

Read More: In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across Markets

Japan’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to 0.150% on Thursday, as it pushes further toward the edge of the central bank’s perceived range of about 20 basis points on either side of zero. A further sell-off could see it break an October 2018 high of 0.155%, which was the highest since January 2016.

“The market is likely to try to force the BOJ into conducting an unscheduled bond purchase operation” on Friday, Kazuhiko Sano, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities, wrote in a note. “Should the BOJ decide not to move, the 10-year yield could test 0.20%.”

New Zealand bonds also slid, with the benchmark 10-year yield up as much as 15 basis points at 2.02%, the highest since 2019.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.