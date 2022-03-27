(Bloomberg) -- The steepest global bond rout of the modern era extended Monday with Australian shorter-maturity yields climbing to the highest levels in more than seven years.

Aussie three-year yields jumped as much as 11 basis points to 2.33%, the highest since December 2014, as the nation’s debt caught up with Friday’s tumble in Treasuries. Yields on U.S. notes due from two- to 10-years all surged at least 10 basis points Friday as traders priced in two full percentage points of interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve over the remainder of this year.

“Momentum for bonds globally is all one way at the moment, as Treasuries slump on Fed-hike expectations,” said Damien McColough, head of fixed-income research at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. “Even as moves look stretched there are few signs of the current trend bottoming out.”

Bloomberg’s Global Aggregate Bond Index has slumped 7% this year, exceeding the record 5% full-year loss the gauge posted in 1999. Investors are dumping bonds on expectations the Fed will lead an aggressive wave of global central bank tightening this year with the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine expected to drive up inflation from current levels that are already the fastest since the 1980s.

