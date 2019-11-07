(Bloomberg) -- Recent losses in Treasuries, which crescendoed Thursday into one of the worst days since Donald Trump was elected president, look like a buying opportunity for many investors who have a grim view of the economy’s prospects.

And it appears some are pouncing, with traders cashing out bearish wagers and buy-the-dip buyers rushing in Thursday afternoon. The rekindled interest in the safety of bonds nudged yields on the 10-year, which had climbed to a three-month high of 1.97%, down to 1.92% by the end of the day.

Signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks have thrashed bonds for days, and the two countries agreed Thursday to roll back tariffs on each other’s goods if a trade deal is reached. The Treasury market has seen a huge turnaround since August, when fears about global growth prompted the biggest monthly rally since 2008.

“Sentiment factors have shifted the needle quite quickly from, ‘Oh, it’s the end of the world,’ to ‘Wow, there are no problems,’ and that’s a massive overreaction,” Aberdeen Asset Management’s James Athey said in an interview with Bloomberg Television this week. In the London-based money manager’s mind, the sell-off has “absolutely, without question” created a buying opportunity, particularly when the 10-year yield hits 2%.

The U.S. is the most attractive government-bond market to own, given that the dollar remains the world’s reserve currency and the Federal Reserve has the most room to cut rates before it gets to zero, “if you believe like I do that we’re headed to a recession,” he said.

For some Treasury options traders, the sell-off was reason to scoop up profits on lucrative one-week bets that called the recent climb in yields. The trades were struck last week when the 10-year yield was around 1.70% and netted a profit of more than $40 million as the level breached 1.90% on Thursday.

Diminished appetite for government debt has put the 10-year yield near 2%, a level it hasn’t surpassed since Aug. 1. It’s also sent yields on French and Belgian 10-year securities above zero for the first time in months.

Some are suggesting the sell-off hasn’t gone far enough. Bond valuations “still look rich,” particularly in Europe where negative yields are pervasive, said Scott Thiel, chief fixed-income strategist for BlackRock Investment Institute.

As far as Athey sees it, trade policy wasn’t the biggest factor behind broader worldwide weakness in the past 12-18 months. Instead, China is undergoing a secular shift in the pace and make up of its growth that leaves the country “less impactful” on the global economy. There’s “really not much left in the engine of global economic growth at this stage,” he said.

