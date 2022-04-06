(Bloomberg) -- This year’s unprecedented global bond rout accelerated after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank will likely step up monetary policy tightening by swiftly reducing its massive U.S. debt holdings.

The prospect of aggressive Fed actions drove the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries up six basis points to 2.60%, taking it back into the ranges traded in 2018 and 2019. The yield spiked 16 basis points on Tuesday in its biggest jump since the Covid crash in March 2020. Australian bonds slumped, with 10-year yields there climbing as much as 13 basis points to 2.98%, a level last seen in 2015.

Bonds are dropping worldwide this week after completing a record eight-month losing streak, capping the Bloomberg Global Aggregate’s biggest quarterly drop in record. Investors are dumping fixed-income securities as policy makers move to raise interest rates in the face of surging global inflation and tightening labor markets. The Reserve Bank of Australia became the latest central bank to take a hawkish tack, dropping a reference to remaining “patient.”

“The path of least resistance is for yields to head higher so we expect rallies are likely to be shallow as they will be sold into,” said Prashant Newnaha, Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “It’s unlikely Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will tone down Brainard’s hawkish stance when he speaks next, and CPI next week is also likely to keep bonds offered into the release, plus there is the risk that a move higher in the dollar-yen rate kickstarts Japanese investors to sell foreign bonds.”

Brainard, who is awaiting Senate confirmation to become Fed vice chair, said the central bank “will continue tightening monetary policy methodically” and will start “to reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting.”

The comments on the Fed’s so-called quantitative tightening added fuel to a rout that had already driven Treasuries this year to the worst losses in decades as traders brace for an aggressive series of rate hikes in the face of surging inflation. Yields also rose on sovereign bonds across Europe yesterday. New Zealand 10-year yields rose 10 basis points to 3.35% on Wednesday.

“The whole Fed tightening narrative is being moved up in time and magnitude,” said William O’Donnell, a strategist at Citigroup Inc. “QT is coming in May, they want to go sooner and bigger in terms of shrinking the balance sheet.”

Japanese yields also edge higher, though the moves there were more modest than in global markets after the Bank of Japan stepped in last week to defend its target to cap 10-year yields at 0.25%.

Swaps markets anticipate that the Fed will start increasing rates by more than one-quarter percentage point at a time, as it did at its March meeting, with an approximately 86% chance of a half-point hike priced in for the May meeting. Overall, around 2.22 percentage points of additional hikes are priced in for in the next six meetings through December, up from 2.13 on Monday.

Brainard said shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet would occur “considerably more rapidly than in the previous recovery, with significantly larger caps and a much shorter period to phase in the maximum caps compared with 2017–19.”

Selling pressure in the U.S. bond market was also spurred by a report on the service sector economy by ISM for March, which showed a rebound in employment. The shift higher in Treasury yields helped boost the U.S. dollar with the reserve currency climbing to its strongest against the Japanese yen so far this month.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.