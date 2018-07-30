(Bloomberg) -- Bonds across global developed markets declined ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision Tuesday on growing speculation that the monetary authority may adjust the nation’s policy stimulus.

U.K. gilts led the drop, with 10-year yields touching the highest level in nearly a month, while U.S. Treasuries and German bunds followed suit. Yields on similar-dated Japanese bonds rose to an almost 18-month high during Asian hours on concern that Governor Haruhiko Kuroda could permit yields to fluctuate more around the BOJ’s zero percent target or remove its current 80-trillion yen ($720 billion) bond-purchase target.

“The main driver is the BOJ,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank A/S. “If the market expects the BOJ to slowly move toward an exit of its very expansive monetary policy, FX forwards would make it less attractive to buy euro-zone government bonds.”

The yield on 10-year U.K. notes climbed five basis points to 1.33 percent as of 10.56 a.m. in London, while the rate on German bunds rose four basis points to 0.44 percent, the highest level since June 14.

The yield on benchmark Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.98 percent, while Japanese 10-year yields ended the day in Asia little changed at 0.10 percent after touching 0.11 percent earlier.

