(Bloomberg) -- Sovereign bonds surged in Japan, Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday, extending a global rally as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurred a flight into the perceived safety of government debt.

The soaring demand comes as traders slash bets on interest-rate hikes from developed-markets central banks, pushing the world’s pile of negative-yielding sovereign bonds back above $7 trillion.

Treasuries, which have led gains this week, pared a small fraction of their advance in Asian trading as investors weighed the inflationary impact of crude oil above $100 a barrel and the prospect of weaker world growth. There were also signs overnight over some short-covering in U.S. bonds.

“Markets are bracing for a drawn-out conflict and appear to be focusing more on the negative growth implications than inflation risks,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. strategists including Brian Martin wrote in a note. “Expectations of a 50 basis point rise in Fed funds this month have faded and investors are flocking to the safe haven of U.S. Treasuries amid deteriorating liquidity.”

Australian 10-year yields dropped as much as 11 basis points to 2.07%, while similar-dated Japanese yields fell 3.5 basis points to 0.135%, heading for the lowest close since January. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were two basis points higher at 1.75%, after tumbling 11 basis points Tuesday.

War Risk, Liquidity Squeeze Spur Bets on a Less Aggressive Fed

The jump in two-year Treasuries this week reflects investors dialing back expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate increases as Russia’s war in Ukraine moves into a more brutal phase.

Money-market traders have priced out any risk the Fed will start its tightening campaign with a half-point increase this month, once seen as a near certainty. They’ve also marked down where the benchmark rate will peak, to around 1.7%, which is a drop of over 20 basis points from previous expectations.

Yields on two-year notes dropped 23 basis points in the first two days of this week, the biggest such decline in a year.

Treasuries further out the curve were said by some traders to have benefited from stop-loss buying by speculative accounts that had been positioned to benefit from higher yields.

Leveraged funds increased short positions in 30-year bond futures to 532,000 contracts in the week ended Feb. 22, the strongest bets on declines in the securities since March 2020, according to Commitments of Traders data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Stop-Out Buying Supports Treasuries Rally; Swap Spreads Crushed

“It is very hard to know where bond yields go in the near term as we are at the mercy of unpredictable headlines around Russia/Ukraine,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney. “We are wary that we could see more covering of short positions in the bond market, which could send yields still lower. Positioning data has been suggesting very large short positions.”

German 10-year yields slid 21 basis points to minus 0.07%, the largest daily decrease since 2011 as rates traders bet the European Central Bank will put off raising interest rates until next year.

