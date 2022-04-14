(Bloomberg) -- Jumbo-sized interest rate hikes from Canada to New Zealand are boosting market confidence that central banks are on track to tame inflation, putting bonds back in investors’ focus.

Global bonds extended a rally in Asia trading Thursday, with yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries falling as much as four basis points to 2.66%. The equivalent benchmark for New Zealand’s government debt dropped five basis points, while those in Australia slid 10 basis points to a one-week low of 2.97%.

The chorus of rate increases may be helping to spur a re-evaluation of aggressive bets from the U.S. to Australia which turbocharged global bond yields to multi-year highs this week. Profit taking on shorter duration bonds is also fueling gains ahead of the Easter long weekend.

“Central bank rate hike bets in some countries have become so extreme that it makes sense to see some of that unwind and bonds rally,” said Andrew Ticehurst, strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney. “That we’re moving to tightening has given market participants confidence and clarity on what the hiking cycle would look like.”

Rates traders are zeroing in on the Bank of Canada’s decision to hike rates by half a percentage point to wrestle price growth down from a three-decade high. The Bank of New Zealand raised borrowing costs by the same amount on Wednesday. In Asia, Singapore’s central bank tightened monetary policy while the Bank of Korea also hiked rates again on Thursday.

In the U.S., traders are also dialing back bets on how far the Federal Reserve would need to go to cool inflation after data released this week suggested consumer price pressures may have peaked. Swaps markets are pricing in 206 basis points of Fed hikes by the end of the year, down from 221 on Monday.

Investors seeking shelter from thin liquidity and volatility over the holiday period may also be fueling demand for bonds.

“Treasuries were overdue for a period of consolidation,” said Nick Smyth, a strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “With core CPI undershooting, the impetus to push even higher has reduced and I suspect some profit taking has set in.”

