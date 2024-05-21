(Bloomberg) -- Global bonds rallied on the latest sign that developed nations are finally getting a grip on inflation.

Canada’s government debt led the advance on Tuesday after its consumer price index eased. Meanwhile, yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries slid about 4 basis points as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller described the latest report on US price pressures as “a reassuring signal.” The UK releases similar data on Wednesday.

Markets have seesawed since a key inflation report from the US last week showed prices cooling for the first time in six months. The release initially sent the bond market on a tear, on expectations that the Fed would soon move to cut rates, but activity in recent days has been more mixed as traders await further confirmation that inflation is well and truly kicked.

“Some of the Waller comments sound a little dovish, he’s a bit more downbeat on growth and he’s leaning on the next Fed move as being a rate cut,” said Stephen Bartolini, a fixed income portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price. “So that combined with a couple days of a selloff in the market gets us lower in yield here.”

Canadian two-year yields were trading near their session lows late in Toronto. The yield slipped to 4.15% after trading around 4.22% prior to the data. The yield on 10-year UK notes dipped 4 basis points to 4.13%, with attention now turning to its inflation release, while German yields were down a similar amount at 2.50%.

In Treasuries, a large block trade in two-year note futures added to gains in the front end of the curve, before the move faded a little in late New York trade.

Waller’s comments come amid a swath of Fed speak this week that’s added color to how the US central bank views the path back to 2% inflation. Markets are currently pricing in about 40 basis points of easing this year, with a first reduction in November.

While Waller said he needs to see “several more” months of good inflation figures to begin interest-rate cuts, his remarks were less hawkish than some had expected.

Traders meanwhile boosted wagers on a cut by the Bank of Canada next month to around a coin-toss after the nation’s annual rate of core inflation eased for a fourth straight month.

