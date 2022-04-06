Global Bonds Slump to a Discount for First Time Since 2008

(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global bonds dropped below a key fixed-income watermark after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard signaled a quicker-than-expected rundown of the central bank’s debt holdings.

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index fell below a measure of so-called par value Tuesday, with its price falling to 99.9 -- under the key 100 level at which bonds are often sold to investors. It’s the first time since 2008 that the gauge has traded at a discount to face value.

Global investors have fled the bond market this year, as skyrocketing inflation forced many central banks to accelerate plans for rate hikes to try and cap rising prices. The index -- which contains government and corporate debt -- has fallen 7.4% so far this year -- a drop in market value of some $4.6 trillion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Brainard called the task of reducing inflation pressures “paramount” and said the Fed will raise interest rates steadily while starting balance sheet reduction as soon as next month.

Stock, Credit Markets Too Calm Ahead of Fed QT, Funds Say

Treasuries extended a slump Wednesday, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield past 2.6% to the highest since 2019.

