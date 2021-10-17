Markets making progress, not perfection: Investment strategist on getting out of pandemic oppression

Global bond yields rose and most stocks fell on Monday as surging energy prices cemented worries about inflation and reinforced bets on policy tightening.

Consumer and retail shares led declines in Europe’s Stoxx 600, with luxury companies slipping after publication of a Chinese presidential speech advancing tax legislation. U.S. futures fell after the S&P 500 chalked its best week since July. Apple Inc. fell in pre-market trading, while Tesla Inc. advanced. Shares in Asia were mixed as China’s economy slowed in the third quarter.

The global bond selloff gathered pace, with U.K. yields surging after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned on the need to respond to price pressures. Rate-hike bets have also picked up in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand, where inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in 10 years. Ten-year Treasury yields extended a climb to 1.6 per cent.

Oil prices built on their eighth weekly gain, with West Texas Intermediate crude rising to the highest since 2014. Brent approached US$86 a barrel. The dollar gauge rose.

Investors continue to grapple with worries that energy shortages and supply-chain disruptions will drive up living costs in most economies. At the same time, the recovery remains patchy and central bankers are inching closer to paring back stimulus. U.S. consumer sentiment fell unexpectedly in early October, but retail sales advanced.

“We are starting to see some cracks in the transitory narrative that we’ve been hearing for quite some time,” Meera Pandit, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Radio. “Rates will continue to ground higher from where we are. But I don’t think from a Fed perspective, when you think about the short end of the curve, that they are going to move much earlier than 2023. They are going to be a little bit more patient than the market expects right now.”

Mohammed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE and a Bloomberg columnist, said investors should prepare for increased market volatility if the Federal Reserve pulls back on stimulus measures set in motion by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said the European Central Bank should keep a high degree of flexibility in its post-crisis stimulus measures, including by buying more European-Union issued debt.

People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said authorities can contain risks posed to the country’s economy and financial system from the struggles of China Evergrande Group.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin rallied back above US$62,000 as the first U.S. Bitcoin futures ETF may debut Monday.

Events to watch this week:

Earnings roll in, including from AT&T Inc., Barclays Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix Inc. and Tesla Inc.

Bank Indonesia rate decision and briefing, Tuesday

China’s NPC Standing Committee starts a meeting Tuesday that goes on through Oct. 23. A review of anti-monopoly regulations is on the agenda

U.S. housing starts, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China property prices, loan prime rates, Wednesday

U.S. Conference Board leading index, U.S. existing home sales, jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in policy panel discussion, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4 per cent as of 11:12 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.3 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1578

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 114.42 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.4311 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3726

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.61 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.12 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 1.17 per cent

Commodities