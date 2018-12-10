(Bloomberg) -- ISS A/S of Denmark, which is the world’s largest cleaning company, is planning to get rid of about 100,000 jobs -- representing a fifth of its global workforce -- as it exits 13 countries that were among its least profitable markets.

Shareholders will get at least a quarter of as much as 2.5 billion kroner ($383 million) in anticipated net proceeds, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gravenhorst said by phone on Monday.

The Copenhagen-based company expects organic growth to accelerate to 4-6 percent a year “in the medium term,” from 1.5-3.5 percent expected in 2018, according to a statement to the stock exchange.

The step is designed to get ISS out of its least profitable businesses, with the 13 countries targeted representing just 12 percent of group revenue and 8 percent of operating profits. It will also allow ISS to focus on a smaller group of larger clients.

ISS, which is one of Europe’s biggest employers, is taking the drastic steps after its shares lost about 18 percent this year, in part as hedge funds speculated against the company. Management said on Monday it plans to simplify the business through the announced cuts.

The new strategy also comes after signs that some analysts were starting to question ISS’s prospects. Though most had been positive, Goldman last month told clients to start selling ISS shares.

Monday’s announcement should now “appease investors,” Per Hansen, an investment economist at Nordnet said.

The shares are due to start trading at 9 a.m. local time in Copenhagen. The stock has lost 18 percent this year, more than the 11 percent decline in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index.

ISS statement here.

