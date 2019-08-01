(Bloomberg) -- The global economic downturn is tying the hands of Europe’s most aggressive inflation fighters, the Czechs, and forcing them to halt their two-year drive to lift interest rates.

As monetary authorities the U.S. to the euro zone move to resume stimulating their economies, the Czech central bank will probably keep its benchmark on hold for a second meeting Thursday, following eight hikes since 2017.

Investors will focus on fresh economic forecasts to be released after the decision, especially the rate outlook, which will signal whether they may join the global shift toward monetary easing.

While signals from the economy are bolstering arguments for higher borrowing costs, rate setters are also wary of global risks that could hurt the country’s export-oriented businesses.

“Although domestic statistic suggest the central bank should hike further, we doubt that the board would increase rates in the current very uncertain environment,” said Komercni Banka AS analysts led by Jan Vejmelek.

Czech inflation is running above the 2% target, consumer and government spending remains strong and key manufacturing industries are showing resilience to the slowdown in the euro zone. But monetary easing elsewhere is a barrier for more Czech rate hikes.

The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered the first rate cut in over a decade on Wednesday and potential for more. The euro area’s economic expansion slowed dramatically in the second quarter, the latest in a string of reports flagging deteriorating economic prospects that increase the chance of more European Central Bank stimulus. In Poland and Hungary, policy makers have held borrowing costs stable.

Read more: Dovish ECB Renders More Czech Rate Hikes Pointless for Michl

Czech central bankers have said rates should stay stable until about mid-2020, with an equal likelihood that the next move will be up or down. The koruna remains a source of uncertainty as the exchange rate continues to defy the central bank’s forecast of strengthening.

Governor Jiri Rusnok has said ideally borrowing costs would resume rising after the pause because real interest rates are still negative. But he hasn’t ruled out a cut if external risks escalate.

“It will be interesting to watch Thursday’s meeting and especially the new forecast, which will indicate whether Czech central bankers are planning to gradually turn the wheel,” said Dominik Rusinko, an analyst at KBC Group NV’s unit in Prague.

To contact the reporter on this story: Peter Laca in Prague at placa@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Balazs Penz at bpenz@bloomberg.net, Michael Winfrey, Andrea Dudik

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.