(Bloomberg) -- Contingent convertible bonds issued by banks have rebounded from the market-wide losses inflicted by the terms of Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue, another sign that stress from the recent financial turmoil is subsiding.

The Bloomberg Global CoCo Banking Statistics Index, a dollar-based gauge of such lender debt, rose on Tuesday to its highest since March 16. That was before all of Credit Suisse’s CoCo debt was wiped out as part of a state-led rescue, which then spurred widespread panic selling of the instruments.

Other indicators including credit-default swap rates also suggest that concerns about the financial sector’s health, ignited by the failure of California’s Silicon Valley Bank last month have retreated. Markets have also been quick to rebound, as regulators told investors that additional tier one debt, another term for CoCo, had different terms of protection in other jurisdictions.

Investor fears around lenders also subsided after rating companies highlighted the strength of banks who have built up capital buffers since the global financial crisis. That encouraged some investors to seek profits by buying beaten-down CoCos or additional tier 1 securities of larger financial institutions.

Credit Suisse was a “clear outlier among major European banks,” S&P Global Ratings said in a presentation last month. The rating firm added that it hadn’t seen evidence of unmanageable deposit outflows in the US banking system.

Still, concern among investors that there’s potential for further trouble at individual banks or other financial institutions hasn’t completely disappeared. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon warned in a letter Tuesday that the US banking crisis is “not yet over” and will be felt for years.

CoCo bonds are considered the riskiest debt sold by banks because they are designed to impose losses on bondholders or be converted into equity if a lender’s capital ratios fall below a predetermined level. Regulators can also write them down if a bank starts to fail.

The cost to insure US investment-grade debt stood at 79 basis points on Tuesday, down from this year’s high so far of 91 basis points in mid-March after US authorities seized SVB, a credit gauge shows.

