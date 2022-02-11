(Bloomberg) -- Global credit risk is rising on the prospect of higher corporate funding costs, after an unexpected surge in U.S. inflation stoked bets of more aggressive rate hikes.

The cost of insuring European junk-rated debt hit its highest level since November 2020, tracking a similar move in a measure of North American risk. Hedging costs also rose for top-notch Asian companies, according to credit traders, with investors now pricing in seven hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.

“Interestingly, the market now prices some risk of an emergency hike before March,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said in a note.

Traders are also closely watching policy commentary across the Atlantic, after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde pushed back against financial markets pricing rate rises, while the U.K. economy recorded its best expansion since World War II, pushing up 10-year gilt yields to their highest since November 2018.

Treasury yields soared overnight after data showing the highest U.S. inflation since 1983. Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he supports raising interest rates by a full percentage point by the start of July.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Chief Economist Jan Hatzius is now forecasting seven straight Fed hikes of 25 basis points in 2022, from a previous prediciton of five.

Spreads on investment-grade dollar notes in Asia outside Japan have widened this year, a Bloomberg index shows. That trend continued on Friday, with an increase of as much as two basis points, traders said.

“The market mood music is very much driven by rate repricing, inflationary pressure -- what does that mean for central bank policy,” Wei Li, chief global investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute, told Bloomberg Television this week.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

EMEA

Big-name borrowers are turning to a select German debt market, drawn by its more stable pricing amid the turbulence sparked by the prospect of higher interest rates.

Supermarket chain Lidl this week started marketing a 300 million-euro Schuldschein, following a debut deal from auto technology firm Vitesco Technologies Group AG on Jan. 24 Prior to that, real estate developers Degewo AG and Vonovia SE had also launched large deals this year

Meanwhile, sales of new bonds are set to slowdown in the region’s primary bond market, after no investment grade new mandates were announced on Thursday The timing of AnaCap Financial Europe’s 350 million-euro high yield deal has been extended into Friday

European bond sales from the world’s most credit-worthy firms are running 26% behind the same stage of 2021 at just 27 billion euros and well below the last four years’ average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg “The proximity to a Fed, Bank of England or ECB meeting may slow down the market, as issuers seek to protect themselves against volatility,” said James Cunniffe, head of corporate syndicate at HSBC Holdings Plc in London



Asia

Chinese developers’ dollar bonds recovered some lost ground after builder Logan Group moved to quell concern that its auditor would resign, and evidence of more Chinese official support emerged.

As mainland traders returned this week following the Lunar New Year holiday, high-yield dollar notes have fallen almost 1 cent on the dollar so far in February after being down about 3 cents earlier as of Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg index

Logan, facing concerns about the possible scale of its undisclosed debt, said in an exchange filing that media reports of plans to change its auditor are “sheer rumor;” such talk prompted its dollar bond to plunge earlier this week The chatter came after Chinese developers saw a spate of auditor resignations before the holiday

Americas

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. priced $1.6 billion in Thursday’s lone U.S. high-yield bond sale. Borrowing in the primary market remains at a relatively slow clip as companies and investors continue to weigh the Federal Reserve’s moves to combat the hottest inflation in decades.

Hertz Corp., facing lawsuits from hundreds of car renters who say they were falsely arrested for auto theft, files thousands of related criminal complaints each year against customers, according to claims in newly released court documents

