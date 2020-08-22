(Bloomberg) --

Covid-19 deaths worldwide passed 800,000 as cases rose to more than 23 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

The U.S. had its fourth day in a row with more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths. Cases and deaths in Florida slowed, while both increased in Arizona.

Germany recorded the most new infections since April, though Europe’s virus surge is less deadly so far than the first wave. At least 41 schools in Berlin have reported Covid-19 cases, and hundreds of students and teachers are quarantining. Cases in France remained at levels last seen in May.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases above 23 million; deaths pass 801,000

Why European countries are keeping deaths in check

Boris Johnson’s vow to get children back to school is causing dread in the U.K.

South Korea will extend anti-virus measures to whole country

CDC updates guidance for schools to handle sick kids

Vaccine Tracker: where we are in the race for protection

EU Trade Chief Pressured on Golf Outing (5:27 p.m. NY)

European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan faced increasing pressure from the Irish government to explain why he attended a social event during the coronavirus pandemic, raising questions about his hold on the post.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkarspoke with Hogan on Saturday and “asked him to consider his position,” according to a government spokesperson. Hogan on Friday rejected calls to quit after he and about 80 others attended a function this week organized by the Irish parliament’s golf society.

While Hogan, the EU’s top trade negotiator, apologized for “any distress caused, he said he followed the government’s quarantine rules and had been assured that the event met Ireland’s pandemic guidelines.

Texas Deaths Slow (5:25 p.m. NY)

Texas reported 215 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, a four-day low, for a total of 11,266 fatalities, the Department of State Health Services said on its website. There have been 573,139 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.

IMHE Predicts 310,000 Deaths by December (2:47 p.m. NY)

Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. could reach almost 310,000 by Dec. 1, according to projections by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. In two other scenarios, universal mask wearing could reduce deaths to about 241,000, and eased restrictions could push the toll as high as 421,000.

IHME, funded partly by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was influential in the early days of the pandemic, including within the Trump administration. The institute was criticized by some as too optimistic and says it has updated its modeling since.

Outbreaks in California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have “peaked or stabilized,” according to the latest analysis, while nationwide deaths have “stayed quite steady” at about 1,000 a day.

French Infections Stuck at May Levels (2:28 p.m. NY)

France reported 3,602 new cases after two consecutive days with more than 4,000, though infections remain at levels last seen in May, according to government data. Deaths increased by nine to 30,512, the fewest in six days. The toll compares with more than 1,000 deaths on several days in April at the peak of France’s virus crisis.

Italy Cases Rise Further (11:47 a.m. NY)

Italy reported 1,071 cases, the first time since mid-May the country has registered more than 1,000 new infections.

As many Italians return from holidays abroad and some of the country’s vacation spots popular with foreigners have been near capacity, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government has shut down nightclubs and required face coverings in public at night.

Italy has struggled to institute virus testing at airports and critics say Conte’s governing coalition hasn’t provided a clear plan for reopening schools next month.

Arizona Cases, Deaths Rise (11:40 a.m. NY)

Arizona reported 996 cases, a 0.5% rise that’s more than the average 0.4% daily increase of the previous week. The total, in a hard-hit state which is now improving, is 197,895.

Another 68 deaths were reported, up from 4 the previous day. Total deaths, which peaked at 105 over the last week, are now 4,756.

U.K. Adds Most Cases in Two Months (11:30 a.m. NY)

The U.K. had the most new cases since June as the country continues to step up testing. Infections rose by 1,288 to 324,601, according to government data. That’s the most since June 20 and above the previous seven-day average of 992. Deaths increased by 18 to 41,423.

Florida Cases and Deaths Slow (11:03 a.m. NY)

Florida reported 597,597 cases on Saturday, a 0.7% rise compared with the average increase of 0.8% in the previous seven days. The state added 4,311 new cases.

Deaths among Florida residents reached 10,274, an increase of 106 compared with 119 the previous day and below the average daily increase of the previous week, according to the state health department report, which includes data through Friday.

New York Cases, Deaths Remain Low (10:15 a.m. NY)

New York reported 653 cases, little changed from the average 0.1% daily increase of the previous seven days. Another four deaths were reported, and hospitalizations fell to 483, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet.

American Cases Steady; Deaths Still High (8 a.m. NY)

U.S. cases rose 47,581 on Friday, an 0.9% increase that matches the average daily rise of the previous seven days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. While overall cases have been dropping in recent weeks, there were 1,102 deaths, the fourth day in a row over 1,000.

Student Travel Company STA Stops Trading in the U.K. (7:25 a.m. EST)

STA Travel UK, known for the adventurous trips it offered backpackers and students, has ceased trading, becoming the latest tourism company to be hit by the pandemic.

Spanish Region Closes Brothels to Fight Virus (6:18 a.m. EST)

The government of Castilla-La Mancha region ordered the closure of brothels, according to an order published Saturday.

The sprawling central Spanish region is home to four in five of Spanish brothels, ABC newspaper reported, citing data from the Institute for Women.

Spain has announced curbs on smoking and bar opening times and closed nightclubs as part of its latest efforts to clamp down on social interactions that the government says are fueling Covid-19. Governments across Europe have advised against traveling to Spain.

France Delays Recovery Plan (6 a.m. EST)

France said it would delay the presentation of a 100 billion-euro recovery plan until the first week of September as the country grapples with a pickup in Covid-19 infections to levels not seen since April.

The stimulus package is “ready,” Government Spokesman Gabriel Attal said in a statement on Saturday. The plan was due to be released next week, but will now be presented later to allow ministers to focus on ensuring a smooth application of new health measure entering into force in September, including a systematic use of face masks at work.

German Cases Rise the Most Since April (4:08 a.m. EST)

German cases rose by 2,034 to 232,082, the most since April, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute, the German government’s monitoring agency. The number of daily cases reached current peaks at the end of March and in early April.

Virus-related deaths increased by seven to 9,267.

Berlin Schools Hit by Virus Oubreaks (2:26 p.m. HK)

At least 41 schools in Berlin have reported that students or teachers have become infected with Covid-19, less than two weeks after schools in Germany’s capital reopened, the AP reports. Hundreds of students and teachers are in quarantine, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported.

Berlin was one of the first places in Germany to reopen its schools after the summer holidays.

Europe Virus Surge Looks Less Deadly Than Initial Wave (2:05 p.m. HK)

Europe’s renewed surge in Covid-19 cases appears to be less deadly than the original wave several months ago, data show. Increased testing is catching the disease earlier, and in contrast to spikes in March and April -- when the pandemic ripped through nursing homes -- authorities are doing a better job of protecting the elderly and other vulnerable people, according to scientists.

However, others caution that as infections in most European countries began climbing only a few days or weeks ago, deaths could rise again too given the lag between infection and death.

PPP Data Show Loans Reaching Small Businesses (12:41 p.m. HK)

The Trump administration released new details on the biggest coronavirus-relief initiative that show more than 98% of loans approved after July 6 were for less than $150,000 -- suggesting the program was reaching smaller businesses before it closed earlier this month.

The Paycheck Protection Program had been criticized for not being quick enough in serving independent contractors, truly small firms and minority-owned companies. The new data show the most loan approvals in July and August were for personal-services firms, general freight and trucking companies and beauty salons.

As of Aug. 8, when the program closed, the Small Business Administration reported approving more than 5.2 million PPP loans totaling $525 billion, with almost $134 billion in remaining funding that will be returned to the Treasury unless Congress votes to re-purpose it.

One Dies, 32 Contract Covid After Maine Wedding (12:38 p.m. HK)

One woman has died and 32 have tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a wedding in the state of Maine that broke rules limiting the number of guests, The Boston Globe reports. The Big Moose Inn received a citation for exceeding the 50-person limit on indoor gatherings.

