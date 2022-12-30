(Bloomberg) -- In the decade ahead, the world economy is expected to average annual growth of around 3.2%, slightly below the average of 3.5% in the period from 2010-2019, according to Bloomberg Economics. Beneath that headline figure, the situation in major economies will continue to shift: China will still outperform, though with growth on a slowing trajectory as debt, demographics and reduced catch-up space drag. Burdened with aging populations, advanced economies are on a slowing path, with growth in the next decade expected to average 1.6%.

