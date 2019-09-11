Global Economies Are Less Resilient to Shocks Than in 2007

It has been more than a decade since the financial crisis wreaked havoc on economies around the world, but many countries are less capable of absorbing shocks now than they were back then. Of the 31 economies tracked by a new gauge from the Swiss Re Institute and the London School of Economics, about 80% had lower resilience scores in 2018 compared to 2007. The trend has been driven by ultra-accommodative monetary policy, growing dependence on financial markets and insufficient structural reform, said Jerome Jean Haegeli, group chief economist at Swiss Reinsurance Co.

