Global Economy’s ‘Great Sag,’ Fiscal Lethargy, Brexit: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Billionaire hedge-fund founder Ray Dalio says the global economy is in a “great sag” marked by political extremes that recall the 1930s
- Governments are failing to heed the pleas of their central bankers for more spending to support a slowing world economy
- The German government cut its 2020 growth forecast as Europe’s biggest economy expects the pinch from waning global demand, Brexit and lingering trade disputes to carry over into next year
- After his brief moment of glory in Brussels, Boris Johnson is flying back to London to face a hard political reality: he still needs to sell his Brexit deal to Parliament
- Australia’s jobless rate edged lower in September as the economy added full-time roles, sending the currency higher and potentially giving the Reserve Bank some breathing space in its easing cycle.
- A tightening labor market with U.S. unemployment at a 50-year low is starting to result in higher wages for full-time workers, including younger people and minorities whose pay has lagged
- And Canada’s economy has been a bright spot in the dimming global economy -- but perhaps not for much longer
