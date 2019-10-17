(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Billionaire hedge-fund founder Ray Dalio says the global economy is in a “great sag” marked by political extremes that recall the 1930s

Governments are failing to heed the pleas of their central bankers for more spending to support a slowing world economy

The German government cut its 2020 growth forecast as Europe’s biggest economy expects the pinch from waning global demand, Brexit and lingering trade disputes to carry over into next year

After his brief moment of glory in Brussels, Boris Johnson is flying back to London to face a hard political reality: he still needs to sell his Brexit deal to Parliament

Australia’s jobless rate edged lower in September as the economy added full-time roles, sending the currency higher and potentially giving the Reserve Bank some breathing space in its easing cycle.

A tightening labor market with U.S. unemployment at a 50-year low is starting to result in higher wages for full-time workers, including younger people and minorities whose pay has lagged

And Canada’s economy has been a bright spot in the dimming global economy -- but perhaps not for much longer

