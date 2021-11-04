We want sustainable agriculture, farmers are important partners in that: Agriculture Minister

Global food costs jumped last month, extending a march toward a record high and piling more inflationary pressure on consumers and governments.

A United Nations index tracking staples from wheat to vegetable oils climbed 3 per cent to a fresh decade high in October, threatening even higher grocery bills for households that have already been strained by the pandemic. That could also add to central banks’ inflation worries and risks worsening global hunger that’s at a multiyear high.

Bad weather hit harvests around the world this year, freight costs soared and labor shortages have roiled the food supply chain from farms to supermarkets. An energy crisis has also proved a headache, forcing vegetable greenhouses to go dark and causing a knock-on risk of bigger fertilizer bills for farmers.

The price gains are stirring memories of spikes in 2008 and 2011 that contributed to global food crises. While it takes time for commodity costs to trickle to grocery shelves, officials in areas like North Africa and Turkey are already facing difficulties shielding shoppers from the blow.

October’s food-price gains were mostly driven by higher costs for grains and vegetable oils, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization said in a report on Thursday.