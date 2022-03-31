(Bloomberg) -- Global food security faces “serious threats” from a combination of soaring prices, fertilizer shortages and a potential loss of production due to the war in Ukraine, according to Syngenta Group.

Even before the war, the world was already in a food crisis as prices of staples surged and hunger was on the rise. With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine snarling exports from Europe’s breadbasket, Syngenta said it’s providing seeds and crop protection products to farmers in the region for food production.

“Our business activity in Ukraine is not for profit at the moment; it is about providing much needed agricultural inputs on credit with a high risk of default,” a spokesman for the company said in response to questions. “The goods we ship are not insured any longer against losses. We are taking these high risks consciously and believe it’s the right thing to do.”

About 400 million people are dependent on Russia and Ukraine for food due to their significant roles within the global food supply chain, according to Syngenta. Both countries account for under 2% each of the Swiss giant’s sales.

Formerly listed in Switzerland, Syngenta was acquired by China National Chemical Corp., or ChemChina, for $43 billion in 2017, marking China’s biggest foreign takeover to date. Syngenta has announced plans for a $10 billion listing on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style Star Board. The spokesman said plans remain on track for an initial public offering by this year.

