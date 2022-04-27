(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. East Coast is grappling with decades-low gasoline and diesel stockpiles as global fuel demand has left the least self-sufficient region in the country vulnerable to supply crunches and further price spikes.

East Coast distillates inventories -- which include both diesel and heating oil -- plunged to the lowest since 1996, while gasoline stockpiles are at an almost eight-year low, according to government data. In New England, gasoline stockpiles have fallen to their lowest level since 1991. Futures contracts trading in New York -- the benchmark for the region and a pricing basis for the global fuel trade -- have hit record highs for diesel and are hovering near the highest ever for gasoline, according to exchange data going back to 1986.

Low stockpiles and high prices are a prelude of what could be in store this summer. American drivers are expected to unleash more pent-up demand at the pump with the pandemic largely in the past. Meanwhile, the global market for diesel is not seeing any relief as countries continue to phase out Russian fuel and seek replacement in the U.S.

The East Coast is bearing the brunt of the supply tightness in part because shrinking regional refining capacity has led to increased reliance on shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast. Gulf Coast suppliers have been incentivized to export fuel overseas at a premium instead as buyers in Latin America and Europe are eager to replace lost Russian fuel.

As much as 2 million barrels per day of waterborne diesel and gasoline has loaded out of the U.S. Gulf Coast so far this month, on track to boost April’s average to the highest level in records going back to 2016, according to data from oil analytics firm Vortexa. In contrast, the country’s largest fuel pipeline remains underused for its main distillates segment connecting Gulf Coast fuelmakers and consumers along the Atlantic Coast.

Overall U.S. distillates stockpiles dwindled to 107 million barrels last week, their lowest since 2008. At the current demand level, these stockpiles will last the country around 28 days, four days less than at the same time last year, government data show.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.