(Bloomberg) -- China’s government bond fever that sent benchmark yields to two-decade lows is powering ahead even after Beijing slapped the market with a $139 billion issuance plan.

The yield on the nation’s 10-year sovereign note fell below 2.3% for the first time since 2002 on Wednesday afternoon, following central bank comments that the reserve requirement ratio may fall further as part of liquidity support. China’s 10-year bond futures closed up Wednesday at a record high since debut in 2015.

China’s government bonds will be able to stand the test of a spike in debt supply this year, as Beijing will loosen monetary policy to smooth out volatility, according to Pictet Asset Management. Any issuance-induced selloff will only provide an opportunity for investors to buy even more sovereign notes, said Pictet and BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Concerns over China’s deflation, an extended property crisis and a slumping stock market helped to turbocharge a stellar rally in government bonds, which emerged as the best performers in Asia over the last three months. The market is so hot that the benchmark yield slid to the lowest in more than two decades, even after Beijing announced plans to sell 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) of ultra-long special bonds on Tuesday.

“Overall, the supply should still be digestible by the market, and PBOC should also keep liquidity ample to support these issuances,” Philip Yin, a strategist at Citigroup Inc, wrote in a note. The firm is keeping an overweight position in yuan bonds relative to other emerging-market debt and it expects a further drop in Chinese rates.

On top of the issuance of central government bonds, local authorities will be allowed to sell 3.9 trillion yuan of new special debt, according to a report released at the National People’s Congress on Tuesday. On the same day, Beijing set its fiscal deficit target at 3% of gross domestic product, a rate that disappointed some market watchers who were expecting a higher level to boost growth.

“We were hoping to see a more stimulative stance in fiscal policy,” said Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro & investment strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management. Any possible drop in Chinese bonds, which may be accompanied by short-term gains in equities, may open up a window for dollar-based investors to add yuan debt with currency hedges, he added.

Overseas investors had gotten into the game timely to take advantage of the bond frenzy. They had been purchasing such sovereign notes for five straight months as of January, the longest stretch in two years.

“Supply should pick up post the NPC, but likely to be well absorbed by asset allocation demands amid easing monetary policies,” said Cary Yeung, head of greater China debt at Pictet. “The market would require more evidence of stabilizing economic fundamentals to boost confidence.”

A three-year government bond auction on Wednesday drew solid demand. The bond was priced at an average yield of 2.03%, while the bid-to-cover ratio — a measure of bidding amount versus the offering size — touched a nine-month high at 4.22.

Officials “refraining from aggressive targets and stimulus will likely keep investors cautious in the near term” and support bonds, said Lynn Song, chief Greater China economist at ING Groep NV. She expects China’s 10-year yield to see 2.2% as a low for this year.

(Updates with prices in the second paragraph, auction results in 10th paragraph)

