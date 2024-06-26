(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

Foreigners are ratcheting up their bullish positions on Indian equity derivatives after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return for a third term promised continuity in policy making.

The number of index futures contracts held by global funds with bullish interest versus those with bearish bets rose to 140,835, the highest in seven years, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The measure is often seen as a gauge of foreign investors’ sentiment for Indian equities.

This also coincides with overseas investors piling back into the nation’s cash equities, with net purchases of $1.5 billion so far in June. India’s main stock gauge hit a record Tuesday, extending this month’s gain to about 6%, as investors cheered a commitment by Modi’s new coalition for continuity of pro-growth policies.

“India continues to offer a strong and stable earnings growth story despite a few surprises in the recently concluded elections,” HSBC Holdings Plc strategists including Herald van der Linde wrote in a note. “We think policies will continue to focus on capex spending to ensure the growth trajectory remains intact.”

To be sure, the rollover of foreign funds’ bullish wagers to the new monthly series starting Friday will be keenly watched. Indian equity bulls have seasonality on their side. The nation’s shares have closed higher in July in every instance going back to 2014, baring one, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Global funds are also bullish on single-stock futures, with their aggregate long bets exceeding short ones in more than 450,000 contracts.

