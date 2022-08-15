(Bloomberg) -- China’s sovereign bonds received foreign inflows last month for the first time since January as falling Treasury yields increased their attractiveness. Other onshore debt remained unpopular among global investors.

Overseas funds bought 3.3 billion yuan ($487 million) of Chinese government bonds last month, according to data from China Central Depository & Clearing Co. That’s after offloading 199.3 billion yuan of the notes in the five months through June, which is about 8% of their holdings before the selloff started.

Declining Treasury yields erased their yield premium over Chinese government bonds last month amid doubts over the pace of further Federal Reserve rate hikes. Even though the yield spread between 10-year Treasuries and Chinese bonds of the same tenor has widened since then, as Fed officials talked tough on inflation and China unexpectedly cut a key policy rate, the gap between the two stands at around just 20 basis points, compared with as much as 66 basis points in June.

While monetary policy divergence and relative yields are still the biggest consideration for offshore investors buying Chinese bonds, concerns about possible sanctions due to Chinese policy banks’ business relations with Russia are detrimental for foreign demand of their debt, said Kiyong Seong, lead Asia macro strategist at Societe Generale SA.

Global funds’ total holdings of yuan-denominated debt in interbank market fell to 3.51 trillion yuan at end-July versus 3.57 trillion yuan in the previous month, according to data from the People’s Bank of China. Overseas investors sold 22.4 billion yuan of policy bank notes and 230 million yuan of local government bonds in July, according to Bloomberg calculations. Foreign holdings of negotiable certificate of deposits fell 18.3 billion yuan, after rising in June.

Chinese sovereign notes posted a monthly gain of 0.78% in July, the most since January, a Bloomberg Index shows. It’s on track for another 0.3% gain this month.

Onshore yuan stability last month may have raised the appeal of Chinese bonds as record trade surplus acted as a tailwind for the currency. The bullish bond bets could pay off as July credit data showed new loans and corporate bond issuance weakened, leaving banks with excess funds to invest in sovereign debt. Industrial production and retail sales last month also came in below forecasts while a surveyed jobless rate fell, fanning hopes for further policy easing by the PBOC.

