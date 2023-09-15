(Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors are relentlessly selling Chinese stocks as sentiment on the nation’s economy remains weak. As a result, year-to-date inflows into equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen have declined to just 123 billion yuan ($17 billion), about half of a 2023 peak of 235 billion yuan seen less than two months back. Foreigners have sold shares on all but seven days since the start of August, and the CSI 300 Index has lost 7% over the period.

